First look at Tavien Feaster at Gamecocks practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Tuesday, Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discussed the path Clemson gratuate transfer Tavien Feaster took to switch over to the Gamecocks’ side of the rivalry and the impact he can make on their roster.

Feaster missed the very start of practice Tuesday, suffering from an infected tooth according to coach Muschamp. He did not speak with the media after practice.

The Spartanburg native officially joined the USC roster on Saturday after announcing his transfer on social media last week.