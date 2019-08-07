One injured in shooting on Putnam Street: CPD

Kimberlei Davis,

Twitter/@ColumbiaPDSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police are on the scene of a shooting on Putnam Street.

According to a tweet from the department, a male victim was injured and is being treated at a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew headed to the area and will have updates to this story.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts