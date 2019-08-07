One injured in shooting on Putnam Street: CPD
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police are on the scene of a shooting on Putnam Street.
According to a tweet from the department, a male victim was injured and is being treated at a local hospital.
Details are limited at this time. We have a crew headed to the area and will have updates to this story.
#CPDSCInvestigates Shooting at the 2700 block of Putnam Street about 15 minutes ago. Male victim injured & taken to the hospital by EMS. No additional information available at this time. Citizens who can aid the case should call @MidlandsCrime at 1-888-CRIME-S.C. pic.twitter.com/mL1xwh10l2
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 7, 2019