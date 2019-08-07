Parents share statement of concern over student threat at Cardinal Newman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Parents of students at Cardinal Newman School are still expressing their concerns, several days after they were informed of a threat by a student to shoot up the school. That student is now banned from the property, but parents say it’s not enough and they need the school to do more.

“There are some things that we’re looking for as parents moving forward, that we see the school take that will indicate to us that they’ve really heard what the concerns are,” said Tracy Skipper, a parent of a student at Cardinal Newman.

On Wednesday, Cynthia Duncan Joseph and Skipper sent an open letter to school officials on behalf of some parents at Cardinal Newman.

“I think that’s part of what we’re trying to do with this statement, is to create a statement that honors the real fear and emotional turmoil that these families feel because of these threats. But also recognizes that other families are going to feel it as well,” said Skipper.

Although school is not yet in session, many students are on campus preparing for fall sports. Parents said they needed to be informed of the threat sooner.

“Many of our athletes are African-American, and so the parents are rightly concerned that there was a threat that the school didn’t tell them about,” said Skinner.

Cardinal Newman Principal Robert Loia issued a letter on Monday, accepting responsibility for not communication earlier when the videos were first found.

“Some of the things we’re asking for; they’re long term things. One of the things that we’ve asked for is the creation of an advisory committee of parents. That needs to happen right away,” said Skipper.

A town hall meeting will be held in the school’s auditorium on Thursday, where school leaders and officials with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department will be able to address and questions or concerns.

ABC Columbia reached out to the school for a comment regarding the open letter, but did not hear back.

Read the statement in full here.