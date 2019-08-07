Sumter County judge denies bond for double murder suspect

Daunte Coleman made his first court appearance Wednesday

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) —A Sumter County judge denied bond for the suspect in the murder of a Sumter woman and the disappearance of her five-year-old daughter, Navaeh Adams.

On Wednesday, the only time Daunte Johnson spoke up was when he hesitated to sign paperwork handed to him by the judge.

“What if I didn’t do it?” Johnson asked the judge when asked to sign a form acknowledging that he was verbally read his rights after formally being charged with murder.

Even though Johnson didn’t say much to family or friends of the victims, some tell us they still want answers so they can bring Nevaeh home.

Police say Johnson, who some say was Bradley’s ex-boyfriend, confessed to officers that he killed both Bradley and Nevaeh Adams, and disposed of the five year old’s body in a dumpster Monday night.

“We have an individual who is very violent who has taken the life of a five-year-old and her mother. This cuts to the core of who we are as a community,” said Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark in his remarks to the media Monday night.

Sumter Police have been searching through the landfill and around the neighborhood over the last two days.

Meanwhile, Nevaeh’s aunt, Loretta Robinson, was the only family member to talk with the judge inside the courtroom.

She said she wants Johnson to receive the maximum sentence, but she said above all, she wants to know where her niece is.

Family and friends tell ABC Columbia that they are continuing their own search efforts until they can find Nevaeh.

In the meantime, a makeshift memorial is taking shape outside the place Nevaeh and her mother called home.

Several members of the community have been adding to the collection throughout the day.

“It’s very heart-wrenching, praying for this family, I don’t know them personally, praying for a safe return for this baby. I know what the police said, but I’m just hoping it turns out a different way and praying that something like this doesn’t happen again,” said Angel Robinson, a Sumter resident who contributed a few items to the memorial.

Sumter Police say officers focused today’s search efforts on the area around the apartment complex.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy will be performed on Bradley Thursday morning.