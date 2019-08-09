US mayors urge lawmakers to end recess, pass stronger gun background checks bill

(WOLO, CNN) – More than 200 mayors are calling on the US senate to take action on gun control now.

In a letter on the US Conference of Mayors website, mayors urge senate and congressional leaders to end the recess and pass a bipartisan bill extending background check review periods and increase law enforcement’s ability to trace criminal weapons.

Thursday (8/8) Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced on Twitter he is joining the growing list of mayors pushing for action.