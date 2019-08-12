Columbia City Hall glows orange today for gun violence prevention

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The beige City Hall structure along Main street downtown Columbia (1737 Main Street, Columbia, SC) is going to look just a little bit different tonight. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin requested the building be illuminated in the color orange.

The move is to recognize what city leaders call a gun violence epidemic happening in 0ur community and around the country. This, just over a week after the mass shootings in both El Paso & Dayton, not to mention, the more than 250 mass shootings that have taken place throughout the United States this year alone.

City officials say the color has been synonymous with the effort to bring awareness to gun violence prevention since 2013. The movement spurred by the deadly shooting of 15-year old Hadiya Pendleton who was shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois, while standing with friends in a park after school.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says something must be done to tackle the ongoing issue,

“We can no longer sit on the sidelines while kids and community members are being killed every day by senseless gun violence,”…” We must use all the power we have at the local level to enact smart and well thought out policies to keep our citizens safe.”

Columbia City Council members are working on several policy initiatives they hope will help to combat gun violence in the Capital City. Some of the programs include extreme risk protection orders, a hate speech ordinance, and implementing parts of the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990. All of these proposals were discussed in executive session at the beginning of the month.

City Council plans to continue the conversation during their August 20th meeting. Input from the community is encouraged.

The building will be aglow beginning tonight, Monday August 12th, 2019. No word on how long it will remain on display.