Law enforcement addresses weekend shootings in Columbia, asking parents to ‘step up’

On Monday, officials held a press conference to talk about the incidents and recent gun violence in the city.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Local law enforcement agencies have reacted to a series of shootings over the weekend. One happened on Lester Drive and left a man seriously injured, and another happened in Five Points near the Chick-Fil-A.

The City of Columbia has seen a decent amount of gun violence since the start of the month, including the two shootings early Sunday morning.

“634 violent felons are on probation or parole in Columbia. 634. 316 reside in 29203, another 50 are on federal probation,” said Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook.

A 17-year-old female high school student was shot in the leg near Chick-Fil-A off Harden at 1:30 a.m., and police said they believe the girl was not the intended target in the random shooting.

“We had a shot spotter alert that took officers toward Pine Street, several hundred yards away from where the young lady was found hit and they recovered some ballistic evidence there. We believe it was from somebody discharging a weapon. We believe, can’t say for certainty, but we believe that is probably what struck the young lady in front of Chick-Fil-A,” said Holbrook.

Another man, 36, is recovering with wounds to the head after several rounds were fired on Lester Drive. That victim is able to talk to police, and they continue to investigate the incident.

In response to this violence, CPD will be adding more officers to certain shifts.

“I issued a directive yesterday requiring all administrative sworn personnel; including lieutenants, captains, majors, deputy chief and myself, to work Friday and Saturday nights until further notice,” said Holbrook.

Authorities are also asking parents to become more vigilant in their children’s whereabouts.

“We don’t have parents in our community that are being parents. We need parents to step up,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

City council members believe the university should be assisting in Five Points, which has been a problem area for violence and crime for years.

“I think it’s important for the USC police to come and police Five Points, to help CPD and the Richland County as much as possible, until we resolve all the other issues that we might have,” said Columbia Councilman Moe Baddourah.

Citizens with information about either shooting incident are encouraged to contactCRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC. LOG onto:www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab. DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.