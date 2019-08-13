President Trump doubles down on plan to limit immigration

(CNN) President Donald Trump is following through with his plan of limiting immigration into the country.

The Trump administration’s new plan heavily favors skilled workers over legal immigrants who require food stamps and subsidized housing.

Tuesday, the President calling immigrants who need public assistance “a tax burden”.

Each year, more than 500-thousand people apply for green cards and the new ruling would put more than half at risk of being denied citizenship permanently.