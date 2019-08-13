White Knoll HS student charged with making threat to ‘shoot up’ school, kill himself

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say a 17-year-old White Knoll High School student made a threat online to shoot up the school.

The identity of the teen will not be released, investigators say.

He will undergo a mental evaluation and was released into the custody of his parents.

Sheriff Jay Koon said a student shared a screenshot of the suspect’s post with school administrators.

He’s scheduled to appear in Family Court.