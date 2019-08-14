Director of US Citizenship, Immigration rewords poem on Statue of Liberty plaque

(CNN)— The Acting Director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli re-worked the poem written at the base of the Statue of Liberty…which stands as a symbol for showing the path to freedom.

The poem reads, “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.

In an interview with NPR, Cuccinelli defended the new immigration rule by changing the poem to “give me your tired and your poor, who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge”

When asked if he thought the plaque should be removed, Cuccinelli replied there are no plans to remove anything from the Statue of Liberty.