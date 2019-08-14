State Education Subcommittee meets to discuss bill that would overhaul S.C. education system

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Wednesday, state senators met to discuss potential changes to a bill that would overhaul the state’s education system. A subcommittee met to specifically talk about an amendment to the large bill.

State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, talked to senators on the subcommittee about the Department’s involvement in the new bill.

One part of the amendment gives different options that the Department of Education would have in working with turnaround situations, like the lowest performing schools and districts.

“No one site is the same, so we have to have different options that we can use, so this amendment gives that in many ways and options that we can make decisions on how best to serve those schools,” said Spearman.

She said there’s lots of support, but some concern over the State’s ability to go in and take control of a district.

“We take it under very seriously when we go into a district, and it’s usually after several years of working, trying to make change there,” she said.

The subcommittee plans to meet one more time to address the amendments, and then the proposals will be sent to the full committee before being sent to the Senate in January.