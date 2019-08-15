RCSD deputies responding to robbery at AllSouth Federal Credit Union

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are on the scene of a bank robbery on Roberts Branch Parkway.

According to officials, deputies responded to a call shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday to the AllSouth Federal Credit Union.

The financial institution is located in the 1200 block of Roberts Branch Parkway.

Please avoid the area.

Longleaf Middle School was placed on lock down as a precaution and has been cleared.