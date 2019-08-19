Sheriff to address media about ongoing investigation into threat against students at Cardinal Newman HS

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will update the public on the threat made against students at Cardinal Newman High School May 21.

A press conference is schedule for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters on Two Notch Road.

According to the department the former Cardinal Newman High School student made violent threats against black student.

The student was arrested following an investigation.

During a search of the teen’s home on July 17, 20 guns were recovered, Lott said.

The teen faces a misdemeanor charge and could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Sheriff Lott said there is no threat to Cardinal Newman.

The original threat on social media was shared between 13 students some of which Lott said were not Cardinal Newman students.

“I hope this case will bring legislators to the point to enact hate crime laws in South Carolina,” Lott said. “Especially after Charleston, we (South Carolina) should be leading the charge.”

Lott said we need a hate crime law in the state that will allow law enforcement agencies to do something about it.