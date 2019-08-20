Julián Castro qualifies for September Democratic primary debates with new poll

(CNN) — Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro got his fourth qualifying poll on Tuesday, meaning he has now met both the polling and fundraising thresholds to participate in the third Democratic primary debate in September.

In order to make the stage in September, candidates must receive 2% or more in at least four separate polls released between June 28 and August 28 that are conducted by pollsters approved by the Democratic National Committee. Candidates must also receive donations from at least 130,000 individual donors distributed across multiple states.

Ten candidates have now met the qualification for the September debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang.

Twelve Democrats have said they received contributions from at least 130,000 individuals, coming from at least 400 unique donors in 20 or more states.

Castro got 2% in the CNN poll conducted by SSRS, which was released Tuesday. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also notched another 2% in the poll, getting her second qualifying poll for the debates. Her campaign says she has already met the fundraising threshold.

Billionaire Tom Steyer is still one poll away from qualifying and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has one poll. Steyer has met the fundraising threshold while Gillibrand has not.