No injuries after a fire destroys a mobile home on Fagan Road

(Courtesy: @FairfieldCoFire/Twitter) House fire on Fagan Road in Winnsboro.

(Courtesy: @FairfieldCoFire/Twitter) Officials say a mobile home on Fagan Road is a total loss after fire.



FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County firefighters say no one is hurt after a fire destroyed a mobile home overnight.

Authorities say it happened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Fagan Road in Winnsboro.

According to investigators, the home is a total loss and the Red Cross is helping the victims.

Firefighters are investigating the cause.