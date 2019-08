Woman accused of using stolen credit card to purchase gift cards

Source: Twitter/@LexingtonPD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect accused of credit card fraud in hopes someone can identify her.

Investigators say the suspect purchased $95 worth of gifts cards at the Petco on Sunset Boulevard.

If you recognize the suspect or know where she might be, you’re urged to contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514.