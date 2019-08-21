How Long Would it Take to Travel to the Nearest Star

The nearest star to earth is roughly 4.3 light years away. That is, it takes light moving at 186,000 miles per second to get there. So what is that distance? About 25.3 trillion miles. Current space travel tops out around 25,000 mph. Doing the math… It would take more than 1 billion hours. There are 8760 hours in a year. Dividing 8760 into 1 billion is more than 100,000 years. Given our current space travel technology, this is would take waaaay to long to get there.