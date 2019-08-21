Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested in double homicide on Forestview Circle

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide on August 8 in the Harbison area.

Kevin Greene lll, 19, is accused of killing 19-year-old Tyson Anderson and 18-year-old Carlos Bethel, during a drug deal.

Greene is awaiting extradition from an Atlanta jail to South Carolina. Once he arrives, Greene will be served with three warrants: two for murder and one for attempted murder.

This incident marked the eighth and ninth murder of 2019. This is eight fewer murders so far in 2019 than in 2018 at the same date.

Sheriff Lott says he attributes the 47% drop in the murder rate attribute to multiple reasons, including community engagement, targeting clubs where violence takes place and focusing on the 5% that commits 80% of the crime.

“There seems to be this misconception that our streets in the county are out of control, yet our murder rate is nearly half of what is was in 2018,” Sheriff Lott said.

Other crimes are also down in Richland County, including burglaries and motor vehicle thefts.

Sheriff Lott said the loss of these victims is two too many. Both killed in the Forestview Circle were teens. “We’ve got to reach out to our young people,” Sheriff Lott said. — Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. (@RCSD) August 21, 2019