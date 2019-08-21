Tasty Tuesday: The perfect lasagna is all about the layers

Tyler Ryan and the GMC Crew learn how to make amazing lasagna from Mary Ann Keim

MAK’s Meals Mary Ann Keim shared her recipe for homemade sauce and lasagna:

Spaghetti Sauce

Ingredients –

3 large cans of organic tomato sauce

1 can organic crushed tomatoes

4 large organic tomatoes

2 organic green bell peppers

1 container organic sliced mushrooms

1 large (or 2 small) sweet red peppers

½ c sugar

¾ c balsamic vinegar

2 cloves of garlic (peeled and crushed)

¼ tspn garlic salt

¼ tspn onion salt

¼ tspn Italian seasonings

¼ c worcestershire sauce

1/4c extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch fresh, organic basil

6 long stems fresh, organic oregano

2 fresh, organic sage leaves

2 lbs. Grass fed hamburger

*optional* 1 lb Italian sausage

Wash and chop all vegetables and herbs. Pour EVOO in large skillet and place on low heat. Saute vegetables and herbs until soft; add meat. Cook until brown. Remove from heat and drain

In large stock pot, combine all herbs and remaining ingredients. Bring to a slow boil and reduce to low. Combine meat and vegetables to

Stock pot. Cover and let simmer for 4 hours or place everything into a crock pot and cook on low overnight for 8 hours. You can always add a dash more garlic salt or a smidge more sugar depending on your taste. Remember, ORGANIC IS BEST!

Lasagna –

Ingredients:

6 cups Spaghetti Sauce (see MAK’s recipe)

24 ounces freshly grated mozzarella cheese

1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 box oven ready lasagna noodles

1- 1 ½ c Ricotta cheese (depending on your preference)

1 small bunch of chives chopped extra fine

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In 9×13 pan, spray edges with Pam. Layer ingredients as follows:

Sauce

Noodles

Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese, 2 tbspn Ricotta and spread out over pan

Noodles

Sauce

Cheese

Continue to layer until you reach the top. Pour remaining mozzarella over top, sprinkle parmesan over final layer and sprinkle chopped chives on top for color.

Bake for one hour or until knife goes through noodles easily, Be careful not to burn the cheese. You can spray Pam on aluminum foil and gently place over pan,

Enjoy!