$500 worth of school supplies donated during City of Columbia’s ‘Donations 4 Citations’ program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Earlier this month, Columbia City Council unanimously voted to allow people to pay off their parking tickets in purchasing school supplies. The school supplies had to be equal value to the amount owed on the parking ticket.

Roughly $500 worth of school supplies was brought in during the ‘Donations 4 Citations’ program, which is roughly about 50 citations.

The exchange is only valid for parking citations issued Aug. 7 through Aug. 21, but people are able to pay off those tickets with supplies through Sept. 4.

Only non-public safety citations, like not paying a meter, qualified for this program.

All the school supplies that’s collected will be donated to the organization Ynotu2, and will be delivered to families and children across the Midlands.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said this program was a success, and they intend to do it again next year, maybe for a longer period of time and even earlier before the start of school.

“It’s just a really simple example of how our collective action can help enhance the lives of children all across the region. The reality is that your child is my child, and vice versa, we’re helping raise families together,” said Benjamin.

“I think it’s a great program. I mean, it sucks you have to pay a parking ticket. But, a lot of times you pay the money you don’t really know where it goes. But now you know directly where it’s going, it’s going to the kids, it’s helping them out. I’d rather do that then keep giving money to city and not really know where it goes,” said Nicholas Prieto, who paid off his parking citation with school supplies.

Benjamin said his goal was to get 100 citations worth of school supplies, so if you received a ticket between Aug. 7 and Aug. 21, you still have time to pay it off in supplies.