Riverbanks Zoo oldest elephant known for her “spunk” has died
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with Riverbanks Zoo confirmed that one of their two African elephants died unexpectedly overnight.
On a post to Instagram staff remembered Robin as spunking.
It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of one of Riverbanks' two African elephants. Robin, the Zoo's eldest female elephant, passed away unexpectedly overnight. “Robin had a lot of spunk and acted half her age, said John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. “At 49, she lived well beyond her life expectancy because of the tremendous care she received throughout her life. We love her, and we will miss her.” The Zoo’s elephant exhibit will be closed Thursday.