Riverbanks Zoo oldest elephant known for her “spunk” has died

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with Riverbanks Zoo confirmed that one of their two African elephants died unexpectedly overnight.

On a post to Instagram staff remembered Robin as spunking.

