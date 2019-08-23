Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers

(ABC News) South Carolina’s Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers to help restore neighborhoods and build a stronger community.

Curtis Wilson talks with Executive Director Roy Kramer about the various programs offered through the organization.

Habitat for humanity has helped to build homes, restore homes, clean homes inside and out for over 30 years.

If you are interested in lending a hand call Roy Kramer at (803)252-3570 no experience necessary.

or for more information click here.