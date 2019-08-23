Elgin, S.C. (WOLO) — At one local farm, you can spend time seeing a wide variety of animals while learning about them, and about life on a working farm. Goat Daddy’s Farm is one small farm that works to be an example of sustainability and humane practices, which can be found at farms across the state.

“Goat Daddy’s Farm started with a dream of having some place where we could farm, and had our animals for ourselves,” said Jason Southers, one of the owners of Goat Daddy’s Farm.

Born with a love of animals, Southers wanted to know that the food he was eating was being raised humanely.

“It’s kind of like a personable relationship that you have with the animals. It’s a coworker, not an employee,” he said.

He and his husband started Goat Daddy’s Farm in 2014, and they now have 50 goats among the hundreds of other animals on the farm.

“They all have names, they all have different personalities, they all have their bad habits,” said Southers. “We’re the only dairy in the Midlands of South Carolina that produces raw goat’s milk.”

They milk the goats daily, to make cheese and milk. They sell these products, among others, in their store. They also sell works of art made by family and friends.

Goat Daddy’s helps spread awareness on the importance of agriculture.

“I really would like people to know that there are local farms, it’s not just us, there’s farms throughout the state. And these small farms work a lot closer with their animals than these large, industrial farms,” said Southers.

At the farm, they also rescue animals.

“Then we’ve gotten things like, we have a kinkajou that was rescued from a bad situation,” said Southers.

They also host events for people, like goat yoga, which is becoming a popular trend.

“As adults, we kind of forget how to play with animals,” said Southers. “It’s not a strict class, it’s very relaxed. And some people will just do a little bit of goat yoga, and then they’ll do more playing with the goats than yoga.”

At this farm, the animals are part of their family.

“They’re all raised more like pets than anything else. They’re all born here, and they’ll all die here. They’ll all live here their whole life,” said Southers, when talking about his goat herd.

He added that they do name all of their goats and animals, except the hogs which are processed into meat.

Goat Daddy’s Farm is open and free to the public on Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You can check out their Facebook page for updates and more information, such as when they hold goat yoga.