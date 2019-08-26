Sumter Police set to give update on missing child Nevaeh Adams

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at three o’clock Monday afternoon about a case that has rocked the state.

Neveah Adams has been missing since the body of her mother Sharee Bradley, 28, was found in their Lantana apartment earlier this month.

Bradley was laid to rest on August 17 at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

Law enforcement, Adams’ family and community members have been searching for the 5-year-old for weeks.

The man accused in Sharee’s death, 28-year-old Daunte Johnson remains behind bars after being denied bond.

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said Johnson admitted to killing both the mother and daughter and dumped Neveah’s body in a nearby dumpster.

In the search for Neveah, Roark said they’ve gone through tons of trash in both Sumter and Richland County.