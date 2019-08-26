Thousands attend American Idol auditions in Columbia, hoping to get that golden ticket

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Monday, the first round of auditions for American Idol were held at the Pastides Alumni Center in Columbia. Anyone who is a legal U.S. resident and between the ages of 15 and 28 were eligible to register and audition.

“You know we say this all the time, who’s the next American Idol? I mean the next American Idol could be in that room right now,” said Patrick Lynn, Senior Supervising Producer with American Idol.

“I got my golden ticket, I’m going through to the next round. Gotta impress some more judges, and then hopefully get all the way there,” said Jake Mcelveen, 22, from New Zion.

Idol hopefuls still have another two rounds to go, including the auditions in front of the celebrity judges.

“To be perfectly honest, we’re not really sure what we’re looking for, because we’re looking for something that makes us say ‘wow,’” said Lynn.

Some contestants, like 15-year-old Lana Guy from Pawleys Island, sang an original song to showcase their talents.

“I’m so excited, it’s like my dreams are coming true right in front of my eyes. I’m so excited to be here, even just walking up to see the American Idol bus was just surreal,” said Guy. “I’m going through and I’m just so excited.”

For some, making it through this first hurdle is the confidence boost they need.

“I’ve always wondered if I could sing or if I was one of those people that really thought they could sing but couldn’t actually. I guess this kind of means I can,” said Mcelveen.

Lynn has been with Idol since the first season, and said this first round on the road can be the most exciting.

“This is still my favorite round. I love coming out to the cities to see people come out and try out for the first time,” said Lynn.

The American Idol bus heads to Knoxville next, and will continue stopping in cities throughout September.

American Idol premiers next spring, and you can catch all the action here on ABC Columbia.