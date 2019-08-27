16 local butchers compete to qualify for National Meat Cutting Challenge

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) — Professional meat cutters are putting their skills on the chopping block, hoping for the chance to win $20,000. It’s an annual competition for Texas Roadhouse butchers across the country.

At Texas Roadhouse, frozen meat is never used. Instead, meat cutters prepare and hand-cut every single steak served.

On Tuesday, 16 meat cutters from throughout South Carolina and parts of Georgia cut different kinds of meat to see who is the best.

“We definitely put them to the challenge to see who can do it the best,” said Jackie Brown, a Marketing Coach with Texas Roadhouse. “They stand in 36 degrees for 10 hours a day, every day, to make sure you have quality meat.”

“I do probably about 80 pounds of ribeye a day, about 120 pounds sirloin a day. Probably about 20 pounds of filet,” said Jay Tablas, a meat cutter with Texas Roadhouse in Columbia.

“It definitely takes someone that appreciates the art of meat cutting,” said Brown.

In a unique challenge, participants received 25 to 30 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut.

“The top two from this market goes on to our regional. And then the top 10 from there, go on to our biggest one, which is our conference, in Miami, Florida,” said Brown.

Each piece of meat is cut with precision and detail, and participants are judged on quality, yield and speed.

“It is a great honor, like I said it’s a lot of fun. And there are a lot of guys to just watch and learn from,” said Tablas.

It’s a skill that isn’t often showcased or rewarded with a grand prize.

“It’s a lot at stake. Literally,” said Brown.

Over 500 meat cutters compete nationwide. The final competition will be between the top 10 finalists.