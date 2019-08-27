Senator Graham speaks at Lexington and Richland County Republican Party event

(WOLO) – US Senator Lindsey Graham was back in the midlands Tuesday night as a guest speaker for the Lexington and Richland County Republican Parties at the Peanuts and Politics event at Segra Park.

Senator Graham also met with the media to talk about a number of topics including the Trump administration’s new ruling of indefinitely holding migrant families with children.

Under the previous agreement children could only be detained for up to 20 days before being released.