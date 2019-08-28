Gillibrand drops out of 2020 Presidential race
(ABC News) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D)-N.Y., has announced she’s dropping out of the race for president.
“I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she tweeted with the video. “To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019
In the video, Gillibrand says it is “important to know when it is not your time, and to know how you can best serve your community and your country.”
In a New York Times interview published simultaneously, she further revealed that she would endorse another candidate in the primary, but has not yet made a final decision.