Gillibrand drops out of 2020 Presidential race

Rochelle Dean,

(Image: Gillibrand Twitter)

(ABC News) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D)-N.Y., has announced she’s dropping out of the race for president.

“I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she tweeted with the video. “To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

(MORE: Kirsten Gillibrand: Everything you need to know about the 2020 presidential candidate)

In the video, Gillibrand says it is “important to know when it is not your time, and to know how you can best serve your community and your country.”

In a New York Times interview published simultaneously, she further revealed that she would endorse another candidate in the primary, but has not yet made a final decision.

Categories: National News, Politics

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts