Gillibrand drops out of 2020 Presidential race

“I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she tweeted with the video. “To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

Today, I am ending my campaign for president.

I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.

To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT

— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019