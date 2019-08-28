How to spot the signs of bullying

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Bullying can be defined as the intentional tormenting through physical, verbal, or psychological actions.

According to Midlands Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Robin Welsh, M.D. bullying can be both direct and indirect.

Direct bullying can be physical or verbal. Physically through the act of shoving, bumping, or restraining and verbal name calling.

Cyber bullying is also a form of bullying.

If your child’s friends turn against them, start a rumor, write hurtful things or exclude your child that is a form of indirect bullying.

If you suspect that your child may be a victim of bullying, look for the following signs:

Unexplained injuries, ripped clothing

Decreased appetite

Sleep disturbances

Child is hesitant about going to school; child may be more clingy

Child is sad, tearful, depressed or anxious during the school week, then feels better on weekends

Child fakes illness to avoid going to school

Child wants to change route to school or mode of transportation

Child asks for extra money all the time

Child needs to take extra food for lunch

Explain to your child what bullying is so that they will not partake in exhibiting harmful behavior towards others and so they can recognize if they are being targeted.

