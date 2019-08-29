Facebook puts strict policy in place for political ads

(CNN) — One social media platform is rolling out new, strict rules surrounding political advertisements ahead of the 2020 election.

Facebook says it caught some advertisers misleading users over who was funding some ads.

advertisers now have to submit their credentials to obtain a Facebook “verified”confirmed organization label on any of their ads.

The new policies are aimed at curbing political advertiser’s attempts to mask their identities or impersonate others.