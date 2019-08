CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Department of Public Safety officials say two people were shot at an apartment complex early this morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the Fountains of Edenwood apartment complex on North Eden Drive.

According to investigators, both victims have non-life threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.