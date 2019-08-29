U.S. Both Army General and Medal of Honor recipient meet with Fort Jackson graduating soldiers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — After completing 10 weeks of basic training, about 1,300 soldiers have now officially graduated from Fort Jackson. For the first time, graduates heard from recently appointed U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Commander Gen. Paul Funk.

The 2nd Battalion 13th Infantry Regiment graduated six companies Thursday, as families watched as their soldier officially completed their training.

“I got choked up. I renewed my faith in our great Army and the great nation it defends,” said Funk.

“I hope they don’t admire me, I hope they admire the award and what it stands for. Cause we’re just custodians of it,” said former Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, the first living Medal of Honor recipient from Iraq War.

For both Funk and Bellavia, this was their first visit to Fort Jackson.

“You come out to Fort Jackson and just see what a, this is a world class facility, first of all. But on that field you see that this is the future, this is the next generation,” said Bellavia.

Graduates who excelled during basic training were able to meet the two guests of honor.

“When you meet the families, and you understand the fabric of our nation, and these young men and women have decided to join our great organization, and wear the cloth of their nation; is an incredibly humbling experience,” said Funk.

Bellavia shared his Medal of Honor with a few soldiers, as he’s able to remind people what joining the Army is all about.

“This is an Iraq veteran award, this is an infantry award, this is an Army award as far as I’m concerned,” said Bellavia. “We’re all on one team. We’re all different. We don’t care what our differences are. We care what our similarities are, what we have in common. And it’s love for our country, and it’s love and respect for each other, and it’s all the values that we live for.”

Fort Jackson graduates an average of 1,000 basic combat training soldiers each week, and on any given day roughly 10,000 people are training on Fort Jackson.