Gas prices are lowest Labor Day prices in three years

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you plan on packing up the car and hitting the open road, there’s some good news at the pump.

According to AAA, national gas prices are on track to be the lowest Labor Day prices in three years.

Drivers here in South Carolina are paying an average $2.23 a gallon.

Nationally prices are sitting pretty, AAA says drivers are paying 2.59 a gallon.