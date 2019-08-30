New study shows nearly 90% plan to shop for Labor day deals

Columbia, SC( WOLO)— The Labor Day holiday is coming up and besides the day off from work and occasional cook outs, there are also a lot of sales you can cash in on. According to a new study many of you are expected to take advantage of them.

The survey conducted by TopCashback.com, suggests a cross-section of more than 3,100 adults, over the age of 18 and over were polled and it was determined that 86 percent of you plan to shop Labor Day sales.

So, what is it that people are flocking to? According to the study American adults are most interested in the following items they plan to add to their shopping list during Labor Day Sales:

End of summer clearance clothes and items (which include things like bathing suits, beach gear, pool toys, etc.) (54% percent)

Fall clothes (23% percent)

Electronics (11% percent)

For those planning to shop this Labor Day, more than three in four Americans, roughly 76% percent, plan to enjoy the day off at home and shop sales online. Another 24% percent however, plan to hit the road and shop in-store.

When it comes to how much Americans are willing to dish out on some of those Labor Day deals.

According to that same survey 45% of people plan to cough up anywhere between $101 to $500. 33% percent of shoppers are being a little more thrifty willing to spend $51 to $100 dollars and the remaining 10% of you say you’d be wiling to spend no more than $50 dollars.

Here’s s sure fire way to end your summer season on a high not without having to Now that tax free weekend had come and gone, and back to school essentials are in the bag, you have a chance to score some amazing deals, below are some tips on how to save this Labor Day weekend from Rebecca Gramuglia, Shopping Expert at TopCashback.com:

Wait on electronics. Up to 11 % percent of Americans who participated in the survey admit they are looking to buy electronics during Labor Day sales, and experts say take you time. Especially if it’s more of a “want” than a “need.”

Stack the savings. Whether you’re looking to purchase marked down summer clothes or cool fall decor, use coupons and shop through a cashback websites to see if you can get a percentage back of the money you spend on favorite retailers.

Do your research. Research items in advance to avoid overspending and spontaneous shopping. Find out which retailer has the best deal on the item you are looking to purchase. It may also be helpful to sign up for emails and alerts, and follow major retailers on social media, so you will be in the know.

Shop retailers with free shipping. Plenty of retailers will be offering free shipping to reel in online shoppers.Look for retailers that are willing to make it worth your while to spend your money with them.

Know when and what to buy. Thanks to end of summer, a lot of items that might be one your list are about to be out of season and are more than likely to be available on clearance.

Happy Labor Day and Happy shopping!