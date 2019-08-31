Gamecock players discuss week one loss to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO) — After being in control for most of its week one game against North Carolina, South Carolina watched an 11 point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter to ultimately lose 24-20.

The Gamecocks had multiple opportunities in the final minutes to put together a game-winning drive. Their last three drives ended with two Jake Bentley interceptions and a sack to end the game.

It’s a disappointing start to the 2019 campaign — South Carolina was favored by eight points entering the game — but all this team can do is focus on the many games still left to play in this season.