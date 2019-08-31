Will Muschamp breaks down season-opening loss to UNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO) — Earlier this week, Will Muschamp told the media that this year’s team was the most talented he’s had in his time coaching the South Carolina Gamecocks.

That talent makes Saturday’s season-opening loss to North Carolina even harder to stomach. After being favored to win by eight points going in, the Gamecocks watched a late lead slip away and fell 24-20 to the Tar Heels in Charlotte.

Coach Muschamp was disappointed with his team’s execution on both sides of the ball, and discussed where his team fell short after the game.