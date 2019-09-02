Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s latest thoughts on Dorian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley is continuing to track the path of Hurricane Dorian.

John is looking at the potential impact of the storm on the Midlands.

Here is his latest thinking on Hurricane Dorian: Best estimate: Storm will stay off the coast with its closest pass on Thursday. Midlands Impacts: Not much. Some wind for all of us and rain confined to east of Columbia.

Stay tuned for updates from ABC Columbia news and Chief Meteorologist John Farley. You can follow John on Twitter @FarleyWeather.

Download the ABC Columbia app for alerts.