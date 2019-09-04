New College football team in the Midlands, ‘Black Knights”

Columbia SC (WOLO)- A new college football team is making its way to the Midlands.

The Community Christian College, is a California based school with a satellite location in Lancaster, South Carolina.

The Black Knights will play its first game in Chester, South Carolina Sunday, September 8th at 2 pm against the Central International College Cardinals.

The team is lead by Coaches Ledell Richardson and Donald Kingcade.

