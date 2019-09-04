New College football team in the Midlands, ‘Black Knights”

Sierra Artemus,

Columbia SC (WOLO)- A new college football team is making its way to the Midlands.

The Community Christian College,  is a California based school with a satellite location in Lancaster, South Carolina.

The Black Knights will play its first game  in Chester, South Carolina Sunday, September 8th at 2 pm against the Central International College Cardinals.

The team is lead by Coaches Ledell Richardson and Donald Kingcade.

For more information on the Black Knights football schedule or to purchase tickets click here

 

