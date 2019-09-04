What we can expect as Hurricane Dorian nears the SC coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster has now ordered lane reversal to begin at 2 p.m. as SCDOT crews and law enforcement had already begun ceasing operation and returning to normal traffic flow.

The decision was made due to the volume of traffic coming out of Charleston.

Governor McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials today at 2 p.m.

Hurricane Dorian has killed at least seven in the Bahamas, as well as an elderly man in Charlotte, North Carolina who fell from a ladder during storm prep as Dorian looms close to the Southeast coast.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more details has Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast of the Palmetto State.