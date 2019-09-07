Longs Pond Rd Westbound ramp detour planned for Sept. 12

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — If you drive near 1 20 in Lexington be aware of a detour.

According to SC DOT, the Longs Pond Road Westbound On Ramp (Exit 51) will be closed on Thursday night, September 12 for ramp paving.

SC DOT officials say motorists wishing to use the Westbound On Ramp should proceed along the detour route of Two Notch Road to Industrial Drive to South Lake Drive and Enter I-20 Westbound from South Lake Drive (Exit 55).

The Exit 51 Westbound On Ramp Closure will occur from 11:30 PM Thursday, September 12th, until 4:00 AM Friday September 13th.