Mark Sanford enters 2020 presidential race

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Former SC Governor and US Representative Mark Sanford announced via Twitter Sunday that he will challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in the 2020 presidential election.

In his tweet, Sanford writes, “I am compelled to enter the Presidential Primary as a Republican for several reasons – the most important of which is to further and foster a national debate on our nation’s debt, deficits and spending. We have a storm coming that we are neither talking about nor preparing for given that we, as a country, are more financially vulnerable than we have ever been since our Nation’s start and the Civil War. We are on a collision course with financial reality. We need to act now. As I have watched the Democrat debates I hear no discussion, or even recognition, of what is occurring. Instead I hear a laundry list of new unpaid for political promises. On the Republican side, spending is up well above President Obama.