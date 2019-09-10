New chairs help comfort families during their stay at Ronald McDonald House Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Families at the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia can now be even more comfortable during their stay, thanks to a donation from La-Z-Boy.

“Every time a family comes, they have to have a place to stay, obviously, and wouldn’t it be nice for them to sit down in something comfortable. Not a hard chair, like they would normally have at the hospital,” said Beth Lowrie, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities Columbia.

The chairs were delivered to the home on Tuesday.

“It’s a great place to come and be able to relax and to have a bed to sleep in, and they just cover all the situations that families in need couldn’t cover,” said Dave Head, General Manager of the Lexington La-Z-Boy.

Donations like this are so important at Ronald McDonald house, where for a lot of families it’s a home away from home.

“Some of the families, when they see things like these new chairs, they know that they’re not alone. They know that there’s a community out there that really appreciates them and wants to help and support them,” said Lowrie.

The chairs come six months after an anonymous lottery winner donated a portion of a billion dollars to the home. That money has helped keep the house running.

“When we have a 16 bedroom home, you’re going to go through a lot of water, a lot of electricity. And the amount that was given to us for the donation just went directly to helping us keeping those doors open, keeping the lights on,” said Lowrie.

Thanks to the donations, the Ronald McDonald House can continue being a comfort for families when they’re going through a tough time.

“When these families have their children that are ill or injured, and they have a place that they can come to; you don’t have to worry about where you’re going to put your head at the end of the day, where your next meal is going to come from. I think that’s where Ronald McDonald House really thrives,” said Lowrie.

There is a waiting list for families wanting to stay in the home. If you’d like to donate items to the home, you can find a wish list here. If you’d like to volunteer, you can find more information here.