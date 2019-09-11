9/11 run in West Columbia held to honor victims and heroes

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Today many across the state paused to reflect on the day that many Americans will never forget. A local 5K run honored the heroes and victims of September 11.

Running the 9/11 run for the troops race in 35 pounds of gear is a small sacrifice for volunteer firefighter Gary Geiger, who is honoring those who sacrificed all.

What I did today is very minor compared to all the lives that were lost on 9/11,” Geiger said.

Geiger and dozens of others laced up their sneakers to remember the lives that were lost during September 11 and raise money for local troops.

“This is America,” runner Randy Costa said. “This is what we do.”

Some people in the Midlands participate in runs as away to pay homage to people they’ve lost.

“My brother was working at the world trade center,”Dawn Yamashiro, with South Carolina remembers 9/11 said. “He was telling everyone that he loved the view. He was killed just for going to work. He wasn’t killed for any other reason.”

After runners crossed the finish line, they took time to reflect on where they were during the terrorist attacks.

“I thought seeing the second plane crash into the building was the worst thing we were going to see until people started jumping,” Costa said.

The goal now is to continue hosting events like this so the next generation never forgets.

“It’s important to keep the memory alive,” runner Katherine Wilkins said. “It’s the least we can do to support the families and loved ones that have been lost.”