Bill that would ban offshore drilling passes US House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The House approved legislation Wednesday that would permanently bar drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and extend a moratorium on drilling off Florida’s west coast.

Coastal lawmakers from both parties said the bills would protect U.S. coasts from drilling that can pollute crucial waters — and lead to disasters such as the 2010 BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The “Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act” fulfills one of Congressman Joe Cunningham’s campaign promises to eliminate offshore drilling along the South Carolina coast.

Prior to the bill’s approval, Cunningham said it’s time for lawmakers to put people over politics and to quit jeopardizing South Carolina’s tourist economy.

Opponents, mostly Republicans, said the bills undercut domestic energy security and limit thousands of job opportunities.

The bill now moves to the senate floor.