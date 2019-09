Presidential candidate Tom Steyer campaigns during Midlands visit

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Democratic Presidential candidate was in the Midlands today.

Billionaire Tom Steyer attended Wednesday morning’s 9-11 Memorial at the Columbia Convention Center.

He also spent time putting together kits to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery.

Steyer says his campaign is gaining momentum.

According to a recent CNN poll, Steyer is currently registering less than two percent support.