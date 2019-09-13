Consumers News at 5: Free Flu Shots and Fun Foods

Consumer and health news with Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This one is for all you sweet tooths out there. This month Oreo is releasing mystery Oreos.

and dunking that Oreo could pay off in $50,00 in cash.

The limited edition Oreo’s look like the original, but taste completely different.

Each package will have one of three clues.

You have a chance to win 50-thousand dollars if you guess the flavor correctly.

You can look for the mystery Oreos on store shelves September 16th.

We are heading into flu season and experts say now is the time to get that flu shot.

Prisma Health says it will join the fight against the flu.

From September 29th through October 31, families in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties can receive free flu shots from Prisma Health at certain locations throughout the counties.

Among the locations, Richland One’s Logan Elementary School will be a host site on October 25 and Hopkins Elementary School will host on October 30.

For a list of locations and dates just click here : https://www.palmettohealthchildrens.org/news-and-events/fight-the-flu-2019