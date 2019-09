President Trump nominates SC U.S. Attorney to be Federal district judge

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —President Donald Trump nominated South Carolina United States Attorney, Sherri Lydon to be a Federal district judge.

In order for the nomination to be enacted it will still have to be approved by the United States Senate. President Trump picked Lydon to be the first woman to be the full-time U.S. Attorney in South Carolina in 2018.