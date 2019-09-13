UofSC Social Media Lab: Who dominates Gamecocks or Democratic Presidential Candidates?

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– What’s a hotter topic on social media in South Carolina? Gamecock football or politics?

It’s the Gamecocks, and its not even close.

Researchers at the University of South Carolina Social Media Insights lab examined more than 123,000 online conversations to find out which is garnering the most discussion among social media users in the Palmetto state.

They say their analysis shows shows more than twice as many mentions of South Carolina football than for any of the leading democratic candidates.

(image courtesy UofSC Social Media Insights Lab)