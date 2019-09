Gamecocks talk about the 47-23 loss to Alabama

Columbia, SC (WOLO-TV )- Coach Will Muschamp and his players talk about the loss Saturday to Alabama 47-23 at Williams Brice Stadium. The SEC season opener showcased a higher tempo offense and a second career start for freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski. The were some bright spots for the team, but a loss is still a loss. according to the players.

After the game the coach and teammates broke down the gridiron battle.