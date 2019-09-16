RCSD release video of suspect wanted in armed robbery of Wilson Boulevard Family Dollar

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have released surveillance video of a man wanted on armed robbery charges, of a Family Dollar Store.

According to officials, the suspect went to the store located in the 8300 block of Wilson Boulevard pointed a silver in color handgun at the employee, demanded money from the cash drawer and safe, and money from a victim in the store.

Deputies say the suspect was dressed in all black suspect and left in a black in color SUV heading toward Interstate 20.

Anyone with any information about this incident or may know the individual responsible for the crime, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.